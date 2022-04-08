Live: Civilians flee as Ukraine braces for redoubled Russian assault in the south-east

War in Ukraine

A child runs in the train station near the city of Severodonetsk, eastern Ukraine, as residents flee the city in the Donbas region on April 7, 2022.

Civilians in eastern Ukraine struggled to evacuate Friday as Russia redirects its firepower, while President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of “even more horrific” devastation in the areas retaken by Ukrainian troops around the capital. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

7:50 am: Ukrainian President Zelensky to meet EU's von der Leyen on Friday

In a show of support, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen traveled to Kyiv on Friday with the bloc's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell for talks with Zelensky.

The prospects for peace talks, meanwhile, appeared to fade further as Russia accused Ukraine of shifting its position from earlier discussions in Istanbul.

Ukrainian residential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak warned Moscow to "lower the degree of hostility" if it was interested in peace.

FRANCE 24's correspondent Dave Keating, reports from Brussels.

6:27 am: UK says Russian forces have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine

Russian forces have now fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, British military intelligence said on Friday.

At least some of these Russian forces will be transferred to East Ukraine to fight in the Donbas, the Ministry of Defence said on Twitter. The forces will require replenishment before being deployed further east, with any mass redeployment from the north likely to take at least a week, the ministry added.

The ministry said Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues and Russian forces have advanced further south from the city of Izium, which remains under their control.

6:12 am: Volunteers aid evacuation effort in eastern Ukraine

Severodonetsk, in eastern Ukraine, is the city furthest to the country’s east that is still under Ukrainian control. Our colleagues at France 2 met Alexei Paveliev, a former taxi driver who is volunteering to evacuate civilians as the city comes under heavy fire from Russian forces:

4:32 am: Pentagon says Putin has given up on taking Kyiv but ‘significant battle’ still ahead for southeastern Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has given up on conquering Kyiv after his forces were soundly beaten back by the Ukrainian military.

“Putin thought that he could very rapidly take over the country of Ukraine, very rapidly capture this capital city. He was wrong,” Austin told a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee in Congress.

“I think Putin has given up on his efforts to capture the capital city and is now focused on the south and east of the country,” said Austin.

But the path of the overall war, six weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, remains uncertain, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, told the same hearing.

For Ukraine to “win” the fight, it needs to remain a free and independent nation, with its recognised territory intact, he said.

“That’s going to be very difficult. That’s going to be a long slog,” Milley said.

“The first part of it has probably been successfully waged,” he said of the war that began on February 24.

“But there is a significant battle yet ahead down in the south-east, down around the Donbas region where the Russians intend to mass forces and continue their assault,” he said.

“So I think it’s an open question right now, how this ends.”

2:12 am: Lviv sees new refugee influx as Ukraine warns civilians to flee Donbas

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged civilians in eastern Ukraine to evacuate to safer regions before it was too late, after Moscow announced plans to concentrate its forces in the east.

As a result, aid organisations in the western city of Lviv are welcoming a new wave of refugees. FRANCE 24 Chief International Affairs Editor Robert Parsons reports on the ground:

