Live: Zelensky calls for ‘firm global response’ to deadly strike on Kramatorsk

War in Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on April 8, 2022 that “everyone involved will be held accountable” for the deadly missile strike on a train station in Kramatorsk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday he expected a ‘firm global response’ to the deadly missile strike that killed more than 50 people at a train station in Kramatorsk earlier that day. Some world leaders condemned the attack, with US President Joe Biden accusing Russia of being behind a “horrific atrocity”. Read our live blog for the latest developments in Ukraine. All times are Paris time [GMT + 2].

8:23 am: Authorities in Ukraine’s Donetsk urge anyone with a vehicle to help evacuate civilians

Authorities in Ukraine's Donetsk region are appealing to anyone with a vehicle to help evacuate civilians amid fears of an imminent offensive by Russian forces. FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris Trent reports from Kharkiv.

7:50 am: Ten humanitarian corridors agreed for besieged regions in Ukraine

Ten humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions have been agreed for Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said.

7:36 am: Ukrainians hoping more Russia sanctions, weapons deliveries follow condemnation of Kramatorsk strike

Ukrainians are hoping that more sanctions on Russia and more deliveries of weapons to Ukraine's military will follow world leaders' condemnation of the missile strike on a train station in Kramatorsk that killed more than 50 people on Friday. FRANCE 24's chief international affairs editor Rob Parsons reports from Lviv, Ukraine.

6:51 am: Zelensky says Ukraine expects 'firm global response' to strike on Kramatorsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a "firm global response" Friday after a missile strike killed 52 people at a train station in eastern Ukraine where civilians had gathered to flee a feared Russian offensive.

"This is another Russian war crime for which everyone involved will be held accountable," Zelensky said in a video message, referring to Friday's missile strike, whose victims included five children.

"World powers have already condemned Russia's attack on Kramatorsk. We expect a firm global response to this war crime," he continued.

World leaders condemned the attack in the Donetsk capital, with US President Joe Biden accusing Russia of being behind a "horrific atrocity" that the French condemned as a "crime against humanity."

At least 52 people including five children were killed, the regional government said, while Zelensky reported 300 wounded, saying the strike showed "evil with no limits".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

