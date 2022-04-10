Live: Russian rockets ‘destroy’ Ukraine’s Dnipro airport

WAR IN UKRAINE

Smoke rises over the town of Rubizhne, Donbas region, on April 7, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. On Sunday, April 10, 2022, Ukrainian officials said Russia had fired rockets into the Luhansk region, in the Donbass, as well as into the Dnipro region.

Russian forces fired rockets into Ukraine’s Luhansk and Dnipro regions on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, completely destroying an airport and potentially leaving casualties. Follow our live blog below for the latest developments. All times are Paris time [GMT + 2].

4:31pm: Biden, Modi to meet virtually following India’s ‘shaky’ response on Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will meet virtually Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, weeks after Biden said India has been “shaky” in its response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will use the talks to continue “close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilising impact on global food supply and commodity markets,” his spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, said in a statement Sunday.

India has so far refused to join the votes condemning Moscow at the United Nations General Assembly, while saying it was deeply disturbed by the alleged killings of civilians by Russian troops in the town of Bucha in Ukraine.

According to experts, Russia is India’s biggest supplier of major arms and India is Russia’s largest customer.

4:15pm: Russia applies new war tactics

Sunday’s attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro airport is part of Russia’s new war tactics, FRANCE 24’s Foreign Affairs Editor Rob Parsons explains in the report below, noting also that Moscow’s recent appointment of Alexander Dvornikov as its new war general underscores Russia's ambitions to concentrate command.

Russia's new war strategy 01:33 © France 24

3:46pm: More than 1,200 bodies found in Kyiv region, prosecutor says

Ukraine’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova on Sunday told Britain’s Sky News that “we have actually now, only for this morning, 1,222 dead people only in Kyiv region”.

3:40pm: 2,200 Ukrainian men detained for trying to leave country

Ukraine’s border guard agency says that about 2,200 Ukrainian men of fighting age have been detained so far while trying to leave the country in violation of martial law.

The agency said Sunday that some of them have used forged documents and others tried to bribe border guards to get out of the country. It said some have been found dead while trying to cross the Carpathian mountains in adverse weather, without specifying the number.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men between 18 and 60 are barred from leaving the country so that they can be called up to fight.

2:49pm: Russian rockets destroy Dnipro airport

Russian forces fired rockets into Ukraine’s Luhansk and Dnipro regions on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, completely destroying an airport and potentially leaving casualties.

“The airport itself was destroyed, as well as nearby infrastructure. And the rockets fly and fly,” Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk region, said.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk, an eastern region bordering Russia, wrote earlier on Telegram that a school and a high-rise apartment building had been hit in the city of Sievierodonetsk. “Fortunately, no casualties,” Gaidai said.

