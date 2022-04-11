FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Live: Macron and Le Pen have two weeks to fight for the French presidency

President Emmanuel Macron won the first round of voting (27.60%) followed by Marine Le Pen (23.41%) and Jean-Luc Mélenchon (21.95 %). © Nicolas Tucat, AFP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 1 min

Incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen have both advanced to the final round of the French presidential elections after the first round of voting on Sunday. They will face off again on April 24. Follow all the latest developments on FRANCE 24's liveblog.