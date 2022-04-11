FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Live: Macron and Le Pen have two weeks to fight for the French presidency
Issued on: Modified:
Incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen have both advanced to the final round of the French presidential elections after the first round of voting on Sunday. They will face off again on April 24. Follow all the latest developments on FRANCE 24's liveblog.
Advertising
- President Emmanuel Macron of La République en Marche (LREM, Republic on the Move) won the first round of the French presidential election with 27.6% of the vote, an increase from his first-round score of 24.01% five years ago.
- He will once again face Marine Le Pen, leader of le Rassemblement National (RN, National Rally), in the second round of voting after she came in second place with 23.4%, also improving her first-round tally of 21.3% from 2017.
- Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon came in third place with 22% of the vote.
- Voter turnout for the first round was remarkably low, with 26% abstaining.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe