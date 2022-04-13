Live: Zelensky offers to swap pro-Russian tycoon for captured Ukrainians

Hour by hour

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered Wednesday to swap pro-Kremlin tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, who was arrested by Kyiv after escaping house arrest, for Ukrainians captured by Russia. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:10 am: Zelensky offers to swap pro-Putin tycoon for captured Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered Wednesday to swap pro-Kremlin tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, who was arrested by Kyiv after escaping house arrest, for Ukrainians captured by Russia.

Medvedchuk, 67, counts Russian President Vladimir Putin among his personal friends and says the Kremlin leader is godfather to his youngest daughter Darya.

“I propose to the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours for our boys and our girls who are now in Russian captivity,” Zelensky said in a video address posted on social media.

“And may Medvedchuk be an example for you. Even the former oligarch did not escape. What can we say about much simpler criminals from the Russian hinterland? We will get everyone.”

Ukrainian authorities announced Tuesday they had captured a prominent pro-Kremlin tycoon who escaped from house arrest after Russia’s invasion.

Zelensky posted a picture online of a dishevelled-looking Medvedchuk with his hands in cuffs and dressed in a Ukrainian army uniform.

“A special operation was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine. Well done!” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

12:36 am: Biden says ‘evidence is mounting’ that Russia is committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday stood by his characterization of Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “genocide”, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin “is trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian”.

“I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting,” Biden told reporters as he prepared to board Air Force One to return to Washington after an event on the economy in Iowa.

“We’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me,” he said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

