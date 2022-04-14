Live: Major Russian warship ‘seriously damaged’ in explosion as Ukraine claims strike

Hour by hour

The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva pictured in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, November 2021.

Russia said on Thursday the flagship of its Black Sea fleet was seriously damaged and its crew evacuated following an explosion that a Ukrainian official said was the result of a missile strike. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Advertising Read more

5:10 am: Expert team works to clear Kyiv region of landmines

Our colleagues at France 2 meet the team working to defuse thousands of undetonated explosives across a broad swath of territory around the Ukrainian capital:

01:53

2:40 am: US weighing high-level official visit to Ukraine, says source

Senior US officials are weighing whether to send a top cabinet level official to Kyiv as a high profile representative in a show of solidarity with Ukraine, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd are potential candidates to pay a surprise visit to Kyiv, the source said.

President Joe Biden is unlikely to make the trip, the source said.

No final decision has been made on sending an official, the source said. The discussions were first reported by Politico.

Other Western leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have made trips to Ukraine in show of support following Russia's invasion in February.

Meanwhile, Western governments are sending more military aid to bolster Ukraine's defence against a major offensive expected by Russia in eastern and southern Ukraine.

>> War in Europe gives the UK new momentum for a role on the world stage

1:42 am: Zelensky calls for European embargo on Russian oil

"First of all, we need an oil embargo, and Europe's clear readiness to give up all Russian energy. The European Union must stop sponsoring Russia's military machine," the Ukrainian president said, calling for Western countries to step up sanctions against Russia.

00:37

1:05 am: Russia says flagship of Black Sea fleet badly damaged by blast

Russia on Thursday said the flagship of its Black Sea fleet was seriously damaged and its crew evacuated following a fire that caused an explosion, as a Ukrainian official said the vessel had been hit by missiles.

The incident on the Moskva missile cruiser occurred after ammunition on board blew up, Interfax news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

"As the result of a fire on the Moskva missile cruiser, ammunition detonated," it said in a statement.

Maksym Marchenko, governor of the region around the Black Sea port of Odesa, said in an online post that the 12,500 tonne ship was hit by two missiles, without providing evidence.

"Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage," he said in an online post.

12:45 am: US gives Ukraine $800 million more in military aid, adds heavy weapons

US President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, expanding the scope of the systems provided to include heavy artillery ahead of a wider Russian assault expected in eastern Ukraine.

The package, which brings the total military aid since Russian forces invaded in February to more than $2.5 billion, includes artillery systems, artillery rounds, armoured personnel carriers and unmanned coastal defence boats, Biden said in a statement after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden said he had also approved the transfer of additional helicopters, saying equipment provided to Ukraine "has been critical" as it confronts the invasion.

"We cannot rest now. As I assured President Zelensky, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom," Biden said in a written statement.

The new package includes 11 Mi-17 helicopters that had been earmarked for Afghanistan before the US-backed government collapsed last year. It also includes 18 155mm howitzers, along with 40,000 artillery rounds, counter-artillery radars, 200 armoured personnel carriers and 300 additional "Switchblade" drones.

© Studio graphique France Médias Monde

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe