Live: CIA chief warns desperate Putin could use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the country's oil and gas industry with representatives of Russian energy companies and officials via a video link at a residence outside Moscow, Russia April 14, 2022.

The threat of Russia potentially using tactical or low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine cannot be taken lightly, but the CIA has not seen a lot of practical evidence reinforcing that concern, CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday. Burns' comments underscored concerns that the biggest attack against a European state since 1945 risks escalating to the use of nuclear weapons. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:05am: Loud explosions heard in Kyiv

Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv early on Friday, and air raid sirens blared across Ukraine as residents braced for new Russian attacks after Moscow's lead warship in the Black Sea sank following a fire.

The explosions appeared to be among the most significant in Ukraine's capital region since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month in preparation for battles in the south and east.

3:30am: France 24's Robert Parsons says the sinking of the Moskva warship is a huge blow for Russia

1:23am: CIA warns desperate Putin poses nuclear threat

Russia's setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine could lead President Vladimir Putin to resort to using a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon, CIA director William Burns said Thursday.

"Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they've faced so far, militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons," Burns said during a speech in Atlanta.

The Kremlin said it placed Russian nuclear forces on high alert shortly after the assault began February 24, but the United States has not seen "a lot of practical evidence" of actual deployments that would cause more worry, Burns added, speaking to students at Georgia Tech university.

"We're obviously very concerned. I know President Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which, you know, nuclear conflict becomes possible," said Burns.

11:50pm: Sinking of warship a 'big blow' to Russian fleet, says Pentagon

The sinking of the warship Moskva after it was engulfed in an inferno was a "big blow" to Russia's naval strength in the Black Sea, the Pentagon said Thursday.

"This is a big blow to the Black Sea fleet, this is... a key part of their efforts to execute some sort of naval dominance in the Black Sea," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

"This is going to have an effect on their capabilities."

10:22pm: Russia says flagship Moskva cruiser of Black Sea fleet has sunk

Russia's defence ministry said the missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, sank as it was being towed back to port in stormy weather following an explosion and fire, according to Russian news agencies.

"While being towed ... towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank," state news agency TASS reported, quoted the defence ministry.

The ministry said earlier on Thursday that the Soviet-era ship had been badly damaged by the fire, which Ukraine said was the result of a missile strike.

8:47pm: 'You wield the nuclear card and it scares the West'

According to Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of the Russian National Security Council and a former Russian president, if Finland and Sweden join NATO – perhaps in the next few weeks or months – the Baltics will no longer be a non-nuclear zone, noted FRANCE 24 international affairs commentator Douglas Herbert.

"He's implying that there will be nuclear-armed weapons within range of [...] the homes of ordinary people in Finland and Sweden," Herbert said. "It's bullying; it's menacing. Russia is reading from its script, its playbook: You wield the nuclear card and it scares the West – it scares a lot of people."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

