Zelensky says Russia aims to destroy the region of Donbas, vows to defend it

War in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russia was planning to "destroy" the region of Donbas in his April 17th nightly video.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Sunday of wanting to "destroy" the entire eastern region of Donbas, promising that everything would be done to defend it, starting with the strategic port of Mariupol where the soldiers are called upon to fight "until at the end."Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2)

12:15am: Zelensky: Russia will 'destroy' the eastern region of Donbas

"Russian soldiers are preparing for an offensive in the east of our country in the near future. They literally want to finish off and destroy the Donbas," Zelensky said in a video message." Just as the Russian military is destroying Mariupol, they want to destroy other cities and other communities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," he continued. "We are doing everything to ensure the defense."

11:15pm: Zelensky discusses post-war reconstruction with IMF managing director

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine's financial stability and the country's post-war reconstruction.

"Discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine's financial stability & preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I’m sure cooperation between the IMF & Ukraine will continue to be fruitful," Zelensky said in a tweet.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier he will attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance for Ukraine.

6:37pm: Zelensky says invited Macron to see evidence of 'genocide'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has invited his French counterpart to visit Ukraine to see for himself evidence that Russian forces have committed "genocide," a term President Emmanuel Macron has avoided.

“I talked to him yesterday,” Zelensky told CNN in an interview. “I just told him I want him to understand that this is not war, but nothing other than genocide. I invited him to come when he will have the opportunity. He'll come and see, and I'm sure he will understand.”

Zelensky said he also thought US President Joe Biden would come at some point, though White House officials have said there are no plans to do so. The Ukrainian leader said he believed Macron was shying away from using the term “genocide” -- a term Biden has now used regarding the war in Ukraine -- because he thinks it would hurt the chances for diplomatic engagement with Russia.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

