Live: Commander in Ukraine's Mariupol warns his forces are facing 'last days, if not hours'

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Russia gave Ukrainian fighters still holding out in Mariupol a fresh ultimatum to surrender on Wednesday as it pushed for a decisive victory in its new eastern offensive, while Western governments pledged more military help to Kyiv. Thousands of Russian troops backed by artillery and rocket barrages were advancing in what Ukrainian officials have called the Battle of the Donbas. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

3:55am: Marine in besieged Mariupol says 'maybe facing our last days, if not hours'

A commander for the Ukrainian marines fighting in the last stronghold of Mariupol said his forces were "maybe facing our last days, if not hours" and appealed for extraction in a Facebook post published early Wednesday.

"The enemy is outnumbering us 10 to one," Serhiy Volyna from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade said, sheltering at the besieged Azovstal factory, adding: "We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us. We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state."

It is not possible to verify information given by either side given the scale of the fighting and lack of communications in Mariupol.

Russian forces are believed to have gradually pushed their way into the city and some Ukrainian officials said Tuesday that a hospital near the Azovstal plant was hit.

Volyna said the Russians had the "advantage in the air, in artillery, in their forces on land, in equipment, and in tanks".

"We are only defending one object – the Azovstal plant – where in addition to military personnel, there are also civilians who have fallen victim to this war," he added.

3:20am: Russia issues new surrender deadline in Mariupol, Ukrainian fighters refuse to lay down arms

Russia gave Ukrainian fighters still holding out in Mariupol a fresh ultimatum to surrender on Wednesday as it pushed for a decisive victory in its new eastern offensive, while Western governments pledged more military help to Kyiv.

Thousands of Russian troops backed by artillery and rocket barrages were advancing in what Ukrainian officials have called the Battle of the Donbas.

Russia's nearly eight-week-long invasion has failed to capture any of Ukraine's largest cities, forcing Moscow to refocus in and around separatist regions.

The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has, however, seen nearly 5 million people flee abroad and reduced cities to rubble.

Russia was hitting the Azovstal steel plant, the main remaining stronghold in Mariupol, with bunker-buster bombs, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said late on Tuesday. Reuters could not verify the details.

"The world watches the murder of children online and remains silent," adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

After an earlier ultimatum to surrender lapsed and as midnight approached, Russia's defence ministry said not a single Ukrainian soldier had laid down their weapons and it renewed the proposal. Ukrainian commanders have vowed not to surrender.

2:05am: US preparing new $800 mn military aid package for Ukraine

The United States is set to approve another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine, less than a week after announcing a package of the same amount, US media reported Tuesday.

Details of the new package are still being worked out, according to CNN, which cited three senior officials in President Joe Biden's administration.

NBC News reported that the new assistance is expected to include more artillery and tens of thousands of shells to help Kyiv combat Russia's invasion, as fighting escalates in the east of Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Biden and other world leaders had participated in a call during which they discussed providing additional ammunition and security aid to Ukraine.

Biden on April 13 had unveiled an $800 million package of equipment for Kyiv, including helicopters, howitzers and armoured personnel carriers.

9:51pm: Ukraine's military gets more aircraft and parts: Pentagon

Ukraine's partners have provided it additional military aircraft and parts to repair others in Kyiv's arsenal that were damaged or inoperable, according to the Pentagon.

"They have received additional aircraft and aircraft parts to help them get more aircraft in the air," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing, adding that Washington had not provided aircraft to Kyiv.

9:31pm: Some 10,000 to 20,000 mercenaries fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine

Up to 20,000 mercenaries from the Russian private military company the Wagner Group as well as from Syria and Libya are fighting alongside Moscow's forces in Ukraine, a European official said Tuesday.

"Regarding their capabilities, it's infantry. They don't have any heavy vehicles and weapons. It's much more infantry," the official told reporters in Washington, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"These guys are mainly used as a mass against Ukrainian resistance," the official said.

He added that of the estimated 10,000 to 20,000 mercenaries taking part in the invasion, it is difficult to say how many are from the Wagner Group, which is said to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and how many are from Syria and Libya.

The official said there has been some "transfer" of fighters from Libya and Syria to the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine.

9:10pm: Russia pours in more troops for eastern Ukraine offensive: Pentagon

Russia has added two more combat units, known as battalion tactical groups, in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, according to a senior US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessments of the war. That brought the total number of units in the country to 78, all of them the south and the east, up from 65 last week, the official said.

That would translate to about 55,000 to 62,000 troops, based on what the Pentagon said at the start of the war was the typical unit strength of 700 to 800 soldiers. But accurately determining Russia's fighting capacity at this stage is difficult.

A European official, likewise speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said Russia also has 10,000 to 20,000 foreign fighters in the Donbas. They are a mix of mercenaries from Russia's private Wagner Group and Russian proxy fighters from Syria and Libya, according to the official.

8:47pm: Putin responsible for war crimes: Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for war crimes in Ukraine that have already left thousands of civilians dead, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains a blatant breach of international law. The killing of thousands of civilians as we have seen is a war crime for which the Russian president bears responsibility," Scholz told reporters following talks with Western leaders on the conflict.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)

