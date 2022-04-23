Live: Russia is eyeing other countries after Ukraine, Zelensky warns

HOUR BY HOUR

People walk near a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on April 22, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia's invasion of his country was just the beginning and that Moscow has designs on capturing other countries, after a Russian general said it wants full control over southern Ukraine.

7:22 am: Zelensky warns Russia is eyeing other countries after Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russia's invasion of his country was just the beginning and that Moscow has designs on capturing other countries, after a Russian general said it wants full control over southern Ukraine.

"All the nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They must help us, because we are the first in line. And who will come next?" Zelenskiy said in a video address late on Friday.

22:32 pm: Ukraine official: humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol might be opened on Saturday

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Friday said "there is a possibility" a humanitarian corridor out of the besieged port city of Mariupol could be opened up on Saturday. "Watch the official announcements tomorrow morning. If all goes well, I will confirm," she said in an online address to people waiting to be evacuated.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)

