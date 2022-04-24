Live : Top US officials to meet Zelensky on first wartime visit to Kyiv

HOUR BY HOUR

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (not pictured) attend a meeting at State Department, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Washington, US, April 22, 2022.

Ukraine's president says he will meet Sunday in Kyiv with the US secretary of state and secretary of defense. The Sunday visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will come at a symbolic moment - on the day the war enters its third month - and with fierce battles continuing in the country's east.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kyiv Sunday, the day the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would also visit, he told reporters. It will be the first official visit by US government officials since the February 24 invasion.

2:57am: Guterres to visit Ankara Monday before trips to Moscow and Kyiv

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday will visit Turkey, an important mediator seeking an end to Russia's war against Ukraine, before heading to Moscow and Kyiv, the UN said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General will visit Ankara, Turkey, where on April 25, he will be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the UN said late Saturday.

Guterres will then head to Moscow on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladmir Putin, followed by a trip Thursday to Kyiv in an effort to mediate an end to Russia's invasion, which has killed thousands and driven over 10 million Ukrainians from their homes since February 24.

10:22pm: Six civilians killed in Russian strikes in Ukraine's Lugansk region

Six civilians died Saturday in Russian shelling in the village of Girske in Ukraine's Lugansk region, its governor said.

"The village of Girske suffered heavy Russian shelling the entire day," Sergiy Gayday said on Telegram. "Six inhabitants of the village died."

