Anzac Day commemorations resume in France after hiatus for Covid-19 pandemic

A poppy is pegged on a wall bearing the names of soldiers who died in World War I at the Australian War Memorial in the northern French city of Villers-Bretonneux, during Anzac Day commermorations on April 25, 2019.

Several hundred people attended Anzac Day commemorations in France on Monday honouring Australian and New Zealand soldiers who died during World War I, marking the resumption of the annual gathering for the first time since 2019.

Advertising Read more

The Covid-19 pandemic twice forced the cancellation of the yearly public remembrance event at a hilltop memorial site in Villers-Bretonneux in the Somme region of France.

Bagpipes and didgeridoos were played Monday at dawn in the presence of several hundred Australians who had made the round-the-world trip to pay their respects.

On this April 25, let us remember the Australians soldiers 🇦🇺 who fought alongside France 🇫🇷 in the First World War. We remember them. #LestWeForget #AnzacDay #AnzacDay2022@DVAAus @DeptDefence pic.twitter.com/4FfwfvRjmM — Gillian Bird (@AusAmbFR) April 25, 2022

"As a mother I am grateful that my sons don't have to go through this," said Vera Waldby from Perth in western Australia, who was visiting with her husband and family.

"There's still war raging in Europe a hundred and some years later, it reminds us that peace is not a given, and it's sobering to think that young men are still being conscripted," said her son, Jordan Permaine, 25.

Very nice Anzac Day ceremony this morning in Villers Bretonneux let's never forget #AnzacDay pic.twitter.com/mi9ubanA6G — Valentin Pesant (@valentinpst) April 25, 2022

Around 700 people attended the ceremony, down from around 1,000 in pre-Covid years, according to the Australian veterans' affairs ministry.

Of the 295,000 Australians who came to fight on the Western Front, some 46,000 died -- huge losses for the young nation, where the sacrifice remains deeply ingrained in the national identity.

Dawn service at Villers-Bretonneux. First one since COVID. Hundreds of Australians here but many empty seats & it’s a fraction of the pre-pandemic crowd (eg. nearly 10k for the centenary). #AnzacDay2022 pic.twitter.com/MvJUdEQiFF — Andrea Hamblin (@AndieHamblin) April 25, 2022

Australian troops achieved a breakthrough in Villers-Bretonneux when they pulled off a major counter-offensive against German troops alongside British and French forces.

The audacious operation stopped a German advance that would have otherwise swept on to nearby Amiens, a strategic city for allied forces.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe