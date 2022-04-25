Live: Top US envoy, defence chief promise diplomatic and military aid on visit to Kyiv

HOUR BY HOUR

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin (L) and Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) in Kyiv on April 24, 2022.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s "extraordinary courage" after a weekend visit to Kyiv with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. The US announced new military assistance for Ukraine and a renewed diplomatic push during the secrecy-shrouded trip. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are in Paris time [GMT + 2].

Advertising Read more

9:25am: Five railway stations come under fire: Ukrainian state rail company

Five railway stations came under fire in western and central Ukraine on Monday morning, causing an unspecified number of casualties, Ukrainian television quoted state-run Ukrainian Railways as saying.

Oleksander Kamyshin, the company's chief, said the attacks took place in the space of an hour and details were being checked.

9:08am: US wants Russia 'weakened' so it cannot invade again: defence chief Austin

The US wants Russia's military capability weakened so that it cannot carry out another invasion, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told journalists after a trip to Kyiv.

"We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can't do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine," Austin told a group of journalists in Poland.

Austin also said Ukraine can win the war against Russia if it had the right equipment. "The first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so they believe that we can win," Austin said.

"We believe that we can win, they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support," he said.

7:41am: UK says Russia made minor advances in Ukraine after its shift to Donbas

Russia has made minor advances in some areas since shifting its focus to fully occupying the eastern Donbas region, the UK's Ministry of Defence has tweeted.

"Without sufficient logistical and combat support enablers in place, Russia has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough," it said.

Ukraine's defence of the southern city of Mariupol has also exhausted many Russian units and reduced their combat effectiveness, British military intelligence said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 25 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/7NVrOfB161



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/OfcnHgGfR3 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 25, 2022

6:41am: US aid to Ukraine and neighbours, diplomatic presence in Kyiv

During their visit to Kyiv on Sunday – the highest-level US visit since the Russian invasion on February 24 – Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his advisers that the US would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition.

Money will also go to Ukraine's regional allies who need to resupply after sending weapons to their neighbour.

They also said US President Joe Biden would soon announce his nominee for ambassador to Ukraine and that US diplomats who left Ukraine before the war would start returning to the country this coming week. The US embassy in Kyiv will remain closed for the moment.

Blinken said Biden in the coming days planned to nominate the current US ambassador to Slovakia, Bridget Brink, as the new ambassador to Kyiv, a post that has been officially empty since 2019.

Though several European countries have already reopened their embassies in Kyiv, the return will be gradual for American diplomats, according to a State Department official.

"Since the start of hostilities, we've had a team across the border in Poland who's been handling this work for us," the official told reporters waiting for Blinken and Austin on the Polish side of the border.

"Starting this week, members of that team will be able to do day trips instead into Ukraine," he said. "Ultimately, (they will) resume presence in Kyiv."

April 25, 12:24am: Zelensky congratulates France’s Macron on reelection

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election, saying the French president was a “true friend”.

“Congratulations to the President and a true friend @EmmanuelMacron on the election victory,” Zelensky wrote in French on his Twitter account in the early hours on Monday.

“I wish Emmanuel Macron new successes for the benefit of the French people. I appreciate the support of France and I am convinced: We are stepping together to new common victories! To a strong and united Europe!”

Félicitations à @EmmanuelMacron, un vrai ami de l’Ukraine, pour sa réélection! Je lui souhaite de nouveaux succès pour le bien du peuple 🇫🇷. J'apprécie son soutien et je suis convaincu que nous avançons ensemble vers de nouvelles victoires communes. Vers une Europe forte et unie! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 24, 2022

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe