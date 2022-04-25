French Presidential Election

Live: World hails Macron victory as French rivals vow fight over June legislative vote

06:10 French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates after his victory in France's presidential election on April 24, 2022. © Thomas Coex, AFP

Emmanuel Macron was re-elected as the president of France on Sunday with more than 58 percent of the vote. As international leaders offered their congratulations, rival political parties say they are preparing to do battle ahead of French parliamentary elections in June. Follow our live coverage.