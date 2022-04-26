Live: US hosts more than 40 countries in Germany for talks on arming Ukraine

HOUR BY HOUR

A member of Ukraine's State Emergency Service walks past a pile of missile remains after shellings in Kharkiv on April 25, 2022.

The US on Tuesday hosts an expected gathering of more than 40 countries at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base for talks focused on bolstering Ukraine’s defence capabilities against a potentially decisive Russian onslaught in the east. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are in Paris time [GMT + 2].

07:17am: Russia trying to encircle Ukraine positions in east: UK military

Russia is probably attempting to encircle heavily fortified Ukrainian positions in the country's east, according to the latest British military update.

In an intelligence update posted on Twitter, Britain’s Defence Ministry said the Ukrainian city of Kreminna has “probably fallen” and there was heavy fighting south of the city of Izium, as Russian forces try to advance towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east.

"Ukrainian forces have been preparing defences in Zaporizhzhia in preparation for a potential Russian attack from the south," said the Defence Ministry in its regular military intelligence bulletin.

07:10am: US hosts talks at Ramstein Air Base

Following a weekend trip to Kyiv, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is holding talks focused on arming Ukraine.

US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said a key goal of the talks was to synchronise and coordinate mounting security assistance to Kyiv that includes heavy weaponry, like howitzer artillery, as well armed drones and ammunition.

"The next several weeks will be very, very critical," Milley told reporters en route to Germany. "They need continued support in order to be successful on the battlefield. And that's really the purpose of this conference."

06:12am: Russia’s Lavrov warns of ‘real threat’ of World War III

Russia has warned of the “real” threat of World War III breaking out, ahead of a Tuesday meeting between the United States and allies over sending further arms to war-torn Ukraine.

Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour has triggered an outburst of support from Western nations that has seen weapons pour into the country to help it wage war against Russian troops.

But Western powers have been reluctant to deepen their involvement, for fear of sparking a conflict against nuclear-armed Russia.

Speaking to Russian news agencies, Moscow’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the risk of a World War III “is serious” and criticised Kyiv’s approach to floundering peace talks.

“It is real, you can’t underestimate it,” Lavrov said.

04:36am: Pressure mounts on Germany’s Schroeder over Russia ties

Pressure was growing Monday inside Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) to expel their former leader and ex-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder over his apparent refusal to renounce his business ties with Russia.

Schroeder, who is a lobbyist for Russian gas and has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, sparked fresh outrage following remarks in an interview with the New York Times published this weekend.

Unrepentant over his business links with Russia, he told the newspaper: “I don’t do mea culpa. It’s not my thing.”

SPD co-president Saskia Esken was asked in an interview with state radio whether Schroeder should quit the party.

“I think he should,” she replied. The party was currently examining 14 motions to have its former leader expelled, she told journalists later, adding that the final decision would come down to the party’s arbitration body.

But she also told journalists: “He makes his money working for Russian state businesses … Gerhard Schroeder has for many years been a businessman, and we should stop seeing him as a former honourable leader, a former chancellor.”

Thomas Kutschaty, another senior party figure, was equally scathing.

“He has to choose,” he told Welt TV. “Either he keeps supporting Putin, or he is a member of the Social Democrats, but the two are not compatible.

03:10am: Britain to lift all tariffs on Ukrainian imports

All tariffs on goods coming to Britain from Ukraine under an existing free trade deal will be axed to help the Ukrainian economy, the British government announced on Monday.

London said tariffs would be reduced to zero and all quotas removed following a direct request from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying the move would provide a boost for Ukrainian businesses involved in key exports such as barley, honey, tinned tomatoes and poultry.

“We stand unwaveringly with Ukraine in this ongoing fight and will work to ensure Ukraine survives and thrives as a free and sovereign nation,” said British International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Britain said currently the average tariff on Ukrainian imports was about 22%. It said the planned change had been offered on a non-reciprocal basis, but Kyiv was likely to match the British action.

Additionally, the British government said it would also impose further export bans on products to Russia, including cash, maritime goods and technology, and energy-related goods. Last week, it ramped up sanctions on luxury goods including caviar, silver and diamonds.

01:59am: US hosts Ukraine talks in Germany as war enters critical phase

The United States will host an expected gathering of more than 40 countries on Tuesday for Ukraine-related defense talks that will focus on arming Kyiv so it can defend against an unfolding and potentially decisive Russian onslaught in the east, US officials said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is holding the event at Ramstein Air Base in Germany following a trip to Kyiv where he pledged additional support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s war effort.

12:17am: Russia says NATO engaging in ‘proxy’ war in Ukraine, arms shipments legitimate targets

Deliveries of Western weaponry to Ukraine mean that the NATO alliance is “in essence engaged in war with Russia” and Moscow views these weapons as legitimate targets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview aired on Monday.

“These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia’s military acting within the context of the special operation,” Lavrov told state television in an interview posted on the foreign ministry’s website.

“Storage facilities in western Ukraine have been targeted more than once (by Russian forces). How can it be otherwise?” Lavrov said. “NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war.”

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

