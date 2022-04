ON THE GROUND

Video: Russian bombardments leave Mykolaiv residents without water supply

02:33 Mykolaiv residents have been without water since Russia seized control of most of the Kherson region, which supplied their water before the invasion. © FRANCE 24 screengrab

The southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv has been without water supply since Russia seized control of most of the Kherson region to the southeast. Mykolaiv got most of its water from Kherson, but the war has left local infrastructure in ruins and residents are struggling to cope. FRANCE 24's Luke Shrago reports from Mykolaiv.