Live: Ukrainian officials report 10 injured in Russian strikes in Kyiv

Firefighters try to put out a fire following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 28, 2022.

Russia fired two missiles into Kyiv on Thursday during a visit by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Ukrainian officials said. At least 10 people were injured when one of the rockets struck the lower floors of a 25-storey residential building, injuring at least 10 people, the officials said.Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress on Thursday for $33 billion to support Kyiv. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the latest. All times are in Paris time [GMT+2].

1:47am: Pentagon says it's analyzing Kyiv strikes

The United States is analyzing strikes on Kyiv that the Ukrainian authorities blamed on Russian missiles, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We're still trying to analyze this and figure out what happened here, what was struck and with what kind of munition," he told CNN.

01:04am: IAEA is looking into a Ukrainian report about a missile flying over a nuclear power station

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday it was probing a Ukrainian report that a missile had flown directly over a nuclear power station, saying this would be "extremely serious" if true.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Kyiv had formally told it on Thursday the missile flew over the south Ukraine plant on April 16. The facility is near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk, some 350 km (220 miles) south of Kyiv.

#Ukraine’s regulator formally informed IAEA today that on 16 April on-site video surveillance recorded the flight of a missile flying directly over the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant. "If confirmed, this event is extremely serious," @RafaelMGrossi said. https://t.co/2zMPRqWDWf pic.twitter.com/4MbJZpmi3T — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) April 28, 2022

10:46pm: Russian strikes on Kyiv aimed 'to humiliate' the UN, Zelensky says

Russian strikes on Kyiv on Thursday aimed "to humiliate" the UN, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Today, immediately after the end of our talks in Kyiv, Russian missiles flew into the city. Five rockets. And this says a lot ... about the Russian leadership's efforts to humiliate the UN and everything that the organisation represents," Zelensky said, adding that it required "a correspondingly powerful reaction".

10:04pm: UN chief, team 'shocked' by proximity of Russian strikes on Kyiv

UN chief Antonio Guterres and his team were "shocked" by the proximity of the Russian strikes, which hit central Kyiv as they were visiting the capital. However, a spokesman has confirmed that they are all "safe".

"It is a war zone but it is shocking that it happened close to us," Saviano Abreu, spokesman for the UN's humanitarian office told AFP, without saying how close they were to the point of impact.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there had been "two hits in the Shevchenkovsky district", with one hitting "the lower floors of a residential building".

He said three people had been taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

08:48pm: Ukraine condemns Kyiv strikes as 'heinous act of barbarism'

Ukraine lashed out angrily after Russian strikes on Kyiv as UN chief Antonio Guterres was visiting the capital in the first such bombardment since mid-April.

"By this heinous act of barbarism Russia demonstrates once again its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world," tweeted Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Russia stroke Kyiv with cruise missiles right when UN Secretary General @antonioguterres and Bulgarian PM @KirilPetkov visit our capital. By this heinous act of barbarism Russia demonstrates once again its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 28, 2022

07:52pm: Two explosions heard in Kyiv as UN chief visits Ukraine’s capital

Reuters eyewitnesses have reported hearing two explosions in the Ukrainian capital even as the UN secretary-general visits the city.

The office of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a central district of the capital was hit by Russian strikes. It added that authorities are gathering details about possible casualties.

07:29pm: Guterres says UN doing all it can to make evacuation from Mariupol steel plant possible

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after talks that his organisation is doing everything it can to help evacuate a steel plant where fighters and civilians are holed up in the city of Mariupol. "At the present moment I can only tell you we are doing everything we can to make it happen. I’m not going to enter into any comment that could undermine that possibility," he said after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky said: "I trust and believe – just as many relatives of those people who are blocked in Azovstal (steel plant) do – that the secretary-general and we will be able to have a successful result."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

