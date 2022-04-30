Dnipro residents mobilise to support their fellow citizens and the war effort

Volunteers in the town of Dnipro, Ukraine, have transformed an apartment into a storage centre to house supplies that are sent to support their fellow citizens and the war effort. A report by Karim Yahiaoui and Mohamed Farhat.

In the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, volunteers have transformed an apartment into a storage centre to house supplies that are sent to support their fellow citizens and the war effort. “Our objective is to help those who are in danger zones,” says Lina Triegoub, a volunteer.

All sorts of supplies are collected, including food, medicine, hygiene products and clothes, which drivers then bring to besieged cities in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Two soldiers stationed near Dnipro airport, which was destroyed by the Russian strikes, salute the work being done. "Volunteers are necessary because our forces didn’t have all the necessary equipment, there was much that we needed, thank you to the volunteers who supplied us".

The country has been able to withstand much since the beginning of this conflict, partly thanks to the commitment of these volunteers.

