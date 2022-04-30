UN seeks to broker civilian evacuation from ruins of Mariupol, while Russia continues offensive in Kharkiv

As it happened

A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid the rubble of a building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022.

While artillery fire, sirens and explosions were heard Friday in some cities, the United Nations sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the ruins of Mariupol, where the mayor said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire. And Ukrainian forces fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, as Russian fighters continue to shell Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine. Catch up with the latest developments on FRANCE 24's liveblog. All times are in Paris time [GMT+2].

6:53am: Kharkiv shelled as Russia maintains its offensive

Ukraine's second city Kharkiv was hit by multiple Russian shellings Saturday, though President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainian forces are making "tactical successes" in the region.

One person was killed and five were injured "as a result of enemy artillery and mortar strikes", the Kharkiv's regional military administration said on Telegram.

6:40am: UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol

The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv when the U.N. leader was visiting the capital.

The mayor of Mariupol said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire, and citizens are “begging to get saved."

6:30am: Russia makes last-minute bond payment to avoid default

Russia staved off a default on its debt Friday by making a last-minute payment using its precious dollar reserves sitting outside the country, U.S. Treasury officials said. The amount of the payment was not disclosed, but earlier this month Russia’s finance ministry said it tried to make a $649 million payment due April 6 toward two bonds to an unnamed U.S. bank — previously reported as JPMorgan Chase.

