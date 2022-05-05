Ukrainian forces flooded village of Demydiv to hamper Russian advance on Kyiv
Military analysts are still debating why Russian forces failed to seize the Ukrainian capital at the start of the war more than two months ago. While the full response to that question is complex, one tactic that clearly did aid Ukrainian forces was self-sabotage. The Ukrainian army blew up key bridges and roads near Kyiv to hamper the Russian advance. In one case, Ukraine even flooded one of its own villages for the cause.
FRANCE 24’s Nadia Massih, Bastien Renouil and Raid Abu Zaideh travelled to the town of Demydiv, still slowly pumping away the water that remains after Ukrainian forces’ tactical deluge, to see how residents there are coping with the intentional flooding of their homes.
