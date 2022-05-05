ON THE GROUND

Ukrainian forces flooded village of Demydiv to hamper Russian advance on Kyiv

02:00 Maria, a pensioner in Demydiv, Ukraine, recounts the flooding of her village. © France 24

Military analysts are still debating why Russian forces failed to seize the Ukrainian capital at the start of the war more than two months ago. While the full response to that question is complex, one tactic that clearly did aid Ukrainian forces was self-sabotage. The Ukrainian army blew up key bridges and roads near Kyiv to hamper the Russian advance. In one case, Ukraine even flooded one of its own villages for the cause.