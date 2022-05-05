ON THE GROUND

Ukrainian forces flooded village of Demydiv to hamper Russian advance on Kyiv

Issued on:

Maria, a pensioner in Demydiv, Ukraine, recounts the flooding of her village.
Maria, a pensioner in Demydiv, Ukraine, recounts the flooding of her village. © France 24
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Nadia MASSIH Follow

Military analysts are still debating why Russian forces failed to seize the Ukrainian capital at the start of the war more than two months ago. While the full response to that question is complex, one tactic that clearly did aid Ukrainian forces was self-sabotage. The Ukrainian army blew up key bridges and roads near Kyiv to hamper the Russian advance. In one case, Ukraine even flooded one of its own villages for the cause.

Advertising

FRANCE 24’s Nadia Massih, Bastien Renouil and Raid Abu Zaideh travelled to the town of Demydiv, still slowly pumping away the water that remains after Ukrainian forces’ tactical deluge, to see how residents there are coping with the intentional flooding of their homes.

To watch their report, click on the video player above.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN