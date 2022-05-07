Live: Dozens more civilians rescued from steel plant in Ukraine's Mariupol

HOUR BY HOUR

Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, Ukraine on May 5, 2022.

Dozens more civilians were rescued Friday from the tunnels under the besieged steel mill where Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol have been making their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategically important port city. Russian and Ukrainian officials said 50 people were evacuated from the Azovstal plant and handed over to representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Follow FRANCE 24's live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:10pm: Dozens more civilians rescued from Ukrainian steel plant

Dozens more civilians were rescued Friday from the tunnels under the besieged steel mill where Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol have been making their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategically important port city.

Russian and Ukrainian officials said 50 people were evacuated from the Azovstal plant and handed over to representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Russian military said the group included 11 children.

Russian officials and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said evacuation efforts would continue Saturday. The latest evacuees were in addition to roughly 500 other civilians who got out of the plant and city in recent days.

4:50am: Diplomatic efforts seek to save Ukraine fighters in Mariupol, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said diplomatic efforts were underway to save the remaining fighters holed up inside the Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol, as more civilians were evacuated from the bombed-out plant.

The defenders have vowed not to surrender. Ukrainian officials fears Russian forces want to wipe them out by Monday in time for Moscow's commemorations of the former USSR's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

3:48am: Biden, Trudeau discuss security assistance to Ukraine, White House says

US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a phone call on Friday, underscored their commitment to holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine and discussed efforts to provide security assistance to Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

1:23am: UK donates additional 287 mobile generators to Ukraine

The UK government said on Saturday it would give Ukraine 287 mobile generators in addition to 569 generators it has donated earlier.

The new generators, which are enough to power nearly 8,000 homes, will be used for hospitals, shelters and other essential services in the face of ongoing destruction in eastern Ukraine, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement.

