On The Ground

In Ukraine’s Kherson region, civilians flee Russian-held territory on foot

02:07 Ukrainian police take down the details of civilians arriving from Russian-held areas. © FRANCE 24 screengrab

Aside from the Donbas in the east, a large swathe of southern Ukraine is currently under Russian control, including most of the Kherson region. Russian forces are preventing civilians from leaving the area. Yet thousands have been making journeys, fraught with risk, to get out. Our correspondent Gulliver Cragg sent this report from Ukrainian-held territory just north of the occupied zone.