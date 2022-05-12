Families of fighters trapped at Azovstal steel plant protest in Kyiv

On the ground

Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol during shelling, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Several family members of the fighters trapped at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol staged a protest Thursday in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to demand the besieged soldiers’ evacuation.

"There’s nothing. No water, no food. We can’t abandon these guys, who have been fighting for our clear skies here," said the wife of a soldier trapped at the Azovstal steel plant.

Reporting from the protests in Kyiv, FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg described the hopelessness of those protesting. The Ukrainian government has said that evacuating the soldiers is not an option.

