Live: Ukraine says evacuation of soldiers from Mariupol steel plant complete

UKRAINE CRISIS

A wounded service member of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol is transported on a stretcher out of a bus in Novoazovsk, Ukraine May 16, 2022.

The regiment that doggedly defended a steel mill as Ukraine's last stronghold in the port city of Mariupol completed its mission Monday after more than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated and taken to areas under Russia’s control, Ukrainian officials said. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

3:30am: Zelensky calls evacuated soldiers 'heroes'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the evacuation to separatist-controlled territory was done to save the lives of the fighters who endured weeks of Russian assaults in the maze of underground passages below the hulking Azovstal steelworks. He said the “heavily wounded” were getting medical help.

“Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes to be alive. It’s our principle,” he said. An unknown number of fighters stayed behind to await other rescue efforts.

The steel mill’s defenders got out as Moscow suffered another diplomatic setback in the war, with Sweden joining Finland in deciding to seek NATO membership. And Ukraine made a symbolic gain when its forces reportedly pushed Russian troops back to the Russian border in the Kharkiv region.

12:15am: More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Azovstal: defence ministry

More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers were evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said Monday.

"53 heavily wounded (soldiers) were evacuated from Azovstal to the medical mortgage near Novoazovsk for medical aid," Malyar said in a statement.

Another 211 were taken out through the humanitarian corridor, she added.

The Azovstal plant has become a symbol of resistance, with hundreds of troops continuing to fight on there even after the rest of the city had fallen to Russian forces.

9:15pm: Ukraine says 20 civilians killed in shelling in Luhansk, Donetsk regions

Ukraine's Joint Forces Task Force said late on Monday that 20 civilians, including a child, were killed in Russian shelling in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The military task force said in a statement on its Facebook page that 25 communities in the regions were fired at, with 42 residential buildings and a school among locations hit.

FRANCE 24 was not able to independently verify the report.

There was no immediate response from Russia to the report.

8:53pm: Finland, Sweden should integrate into NATO 'as soon as possible', says UK

Britain on Monday welcomed Sweden and Finland announcing they will apply for NATO membership, saying the Nordic countries should be integrated into the alliance "as soon as possible".

"The UK strongly supports applications for NATO membership from Finland and Sweden," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement, adding "their accession will strengthen the collective security of Europe".

I welcome the decisions by Finland and Sweden to apply to join @NATO. The two nations share our values of democracy and freedom and the UK believes they should join as soon as possible.



See statement here👇https://t.co/Ksa2zTVShG — Liz Truss (@trussliz) May 16, 2022

8:02pm: West will not allow Russia a 'diktat peace' in Ukraine, says Germany's Scholz

Russia will not get away with trying to redraw Ukraine's borders by creating facts on the ground and waiting out Kyiv and its allies, Olaf Scholz said, insisting that the West would not stand for a "diktat," or dictated, peace forced on the country.

Ukraine's President Voldomyr said last week that Kyiv would not trade territory for peace with Russia, telling Italy's RAI television that he had been asked by French President Emmanuel Macron to consider doing so.

The French government has denied that any such suggestion had been made. On Monday, Scholz said that such stealth border changes would not be accepted by the West if Ukraine objected to them.

"There is only one way out of this for Russia and that is reaching an agreement with Ukraine," he told RTL television. "And that doesn't mean a diktat peace, taking a bit of territory and then saying 'sign here'.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)

