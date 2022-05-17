Semblance of normality returns to Kyiv despite war

Two and a half months after the Russian invasion, Ukraine's capital Kyiv signs of normality have begun to return despite regular air strikes and Russia's ongoing attacks on the country's eastern regions.

Advertising Read more

A week after May 9th, street life is returning to Kyiv; cafes are open, park benches are no longer empty.

Anti-tank roadblocks have been moved aside onto the pavement but they are ready to be deployed, if necessary. Most people ignore air raid sirens when they go off.

"We try to start normal living now," said Bogdan, a resident of Kyiv.

Public transport is up and running and most of the shops have reopened but sandbags are still in front of the metro stations.

"It's much more calm than it was a few weeks ago." explained another Kyiv resident.

The situation in Ukraine's capital is calm for now but almost everyone living there knows someone on the front line.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe