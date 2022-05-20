Live: 'Hell' in Ukraine's Donbas as Russia piles on pressure, warns Zelenskiy

Hour by hour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken chairs a United Nations Security Council meeting on food insecurity and conflict at UN headquarters in New York City, US, May 19, 2022.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia on Thursday of weaponising food and holding grain for millions of people around the world hostage to help accomplish what he says its invasion of Ukraine has not yet managed to do – “break the spirit of the Ukrainian people.” Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Advertising Read more

07:25am: US approves a $40-billion aid package for Ukraine

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the renewed Russian offensive in Ukraine’s Donbas had turned the eastern region into “hell” and thanked the US for approving a $40-billion aid package for Ukraine.

I praise the 🇺🇸 Senate's approval of the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. $ 40 billion is a significant 🇺🇸 contribution to the restoration of peace and security in Ukraine, Europe and the world. We look forward to the signing of the law by @POTUS — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 19, 2022

02:55am: Blinken accuses Russia of using food as a weapon

Blinken told a UN Security Council meeting called by the United States that the war has halted maritime trade in large areas of the Black Sea and made the region unsafe for navigation, trapping Ukrainian agricultural exports and jeopardising global food supplies.

Blinken said the meeting, which he chaired, was taking place “at a moment of unprecedented global hunger” fuelled by climate change and COVID-19 “and made even worse by conflict.”

Since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, he said, its naval operations have sought to control access to the northwestern Black Sea and the Sea of Azov and to block Ukrainian ports, which the United States assesses to be “a deliberate effort” to block safe passage and shut down shipping.

Blinken at the UN Security Council 00:33

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe