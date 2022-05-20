Macron revamps cabinet under new PM Élisabeth Borne

France's newly appointed Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne looks on during a handover ceremony in the courtyard of the Hotel Matignon, French Prime ministers' official residence, in Paris on May 16, 2022.

The Élysée Palace unveiled a revamped cabinet under new Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, a month after President Emmanuel Macron’s re-election and a month before France’s crucial parliamentary polls. Macron drafted in Catherine Colonna, French ambassador to the UK, as his new foreign minister – while keeping Bruno Le Maire as finance minister and Gérald Darmanin as interior minister.

In terms of the biggest jobs, Macron is keeping on the centre-right Le Maire after he steered the French economy through the Covid-19 crisis – with a big task ahead as France grapples with the cost of living crisis racking most developed countries. Macron is also going for continuity at the interior ministry, maintaining right-winger Gérald Darmanin in the post.

Arguably the biggest change when it comes to the top positions is replacing Jean-Yves Le Drian with Catherine Colonna at the Quai d’Orsay, the foreign ministry. A longstanding figure on the French centre-left, Le Drian had been a senior cabinet minister for an entire decade – spending five years as then president François Hollande’s defence minister, before Macron poached Le Drian from the Socialist party to make him his chief diplomat.

Taking charge of the Quai d’Orsay as war rages in Ukraine, Colonna has strong experience for the challenge ahead – as French ambassador to the UK since 2019, she has navigated a delicate course between defending Paris’s interests in the often ferocious post-Brexit spats with London and focusing on the two neighbours’ shared strategic interests.

Here is the complete list of cabinet members:

Bruno Le Maire as finance minister

as finance minister Catherine Colonna as foreign minister

as foreign minister Gérald Darmanin as interior minister

as interior minister Eric Dupond-Moretti as justice minister

as justice minister Brigitte Bourguignon as health minister

as health minister Pap Ndiaye as education minister

as education minister Sébastien Lecornu as defence minister

as defence minister Rima Abdul Malak as culture minister

as culture minister Franck Riester as trade minister

as trade minister Amélie de Montchalin as environment minister

as environment minister Olivier Dussopt as labour minister

as labour minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher as energy minister

as energy minister Olivier Véran as minister for relations with parliament

as minister for relations with parliament Clément Beaune as Europe minister

as Europe minister Stanislas Guerini as minister for public service reform

as minister for public service reform Marc Fesneau as agriculture minister

as agriculture minister Sylvie Retailleau as higher education minister

as higher education minister Olivia Grégoire as government spokeswoman

as government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal as minister of public accounts

as minister of public accounts Damien Abad as minister for the elderly, disabled and social care

as minister for the elderly, disabled and social care Yaël Braun-Pivet as minister for overseas territories

as minister for overseas territories Charlotte Caubel as children’s minister

as children’s minister Chrysoula Zacharopoulou as minister for international development and the Francophonie

as minister for international development and the Francophonie Amélie Oudéa-Castéra as minister for sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games

as minister for sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Isabelle Rome as minister for gender equality

as minister for gender equality Christophe Béchu as minister for regional cohesion

as minister for regional cohesion Justine Bénin as minister for the sea

