World Health Organization chief Tedros easily re-elected for five-year term
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was re-elected Tuesday for a second five-year term as head of the World Health Organization, following a secret ballot.
The vote by secret ballot, announced by Ahmed Robleh Abdilleh from Djibouti at a major annual meeting, was seen as a formality since Tedros was the only candidate running.
Ministers and delegates took turns to shake hands and hug Tedros, a former health minister from Ethiopia, who has steered the UN agency through a turbulent period dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The president had to use a gavel several times to interrupt the applause.
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach tweeted on Tuesday: "Just re-elected as Director General of #WHO: @DrTedros. 155/160 votes, spectacular result. Congratulations, fully deserved."
Just er-elected as Director General of #WHO: @DrTedros. 155/160 votes, spectacular result. Congratulations, fully deserved. pic.twitter.com/UuHvnQKD4p— Prof. Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) May 24, 2022
Germany recently overtook the United States as the UN health agency's top donor.
(REUTERS)
