World Health Organization chief Tedros easily re-elected for five-year term

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was re-elected for a second term as head of the World Health Organization on May 24, 2022.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was re-elected Tuesday for a second five-year term as head of the World Health Organization, following a secret ballot.

The vote by secret ballot, announced by Ahmed Robleh Abdilleh from Djibouti at a major annual meeting, was seen as a formality since Tedros was the only candidate running.

Ministers and delegates took turns to shake hands and hug Tedros, a former health minister from Ethiopia, who has steered the UN agency through a turbulent period dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The president had to use a gavel several times to interrupt the applause.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach tweeted on Tuesday: "Just re-elected as ⁦Director General of #WHO: @DrTedros⁩. 155/160 votes, spectacular result. Congratulations, fully deserved."

Germany recently overtook the United States as the UN health agency's top donor.

