Live: Zelensky says Russian troops want 'to destroy everything'

Live Updates

Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian troops' goal is "to destroy everything"

Russian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, pounding key cities and aiming "to destroy everything there", President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, as Moscow signalled it was digging in for a long war against its neighbour. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

5:55am: Zelensky renews calls for weapons from foreign partners

As the war entered its fourth month on Wednesday, Russian forces were relentlessly bombarding the industrial city of Severodonetsk while attempting its encirclement, a key goal of recent fighting in the Donbas region.

Zelensky mourned the thousands of Ukrainian men and women who have perished since the start of the Russian invasion while renewing calls for heavy weapons from foreign partners, saying arms for Kyiv were "the best investment in stability in the world."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

