Making of the Palme d'Or, the famed Cannes Film Festival award

The Palme d'Or trophy appears at the Chopard Jewellery House on May,10, 2022 in Meyrin, near Geneva, before the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

The Cannes Film Festival is coming to a close with the top Palme d'Or prize awarded to the best film, as selected by a jury. The Palme d'Or statue itself is a work of art. FRANCE 24 takes a behind-the-scenes look at how the prized statue is made.

They have been handed to some of the world's greatest filmmakers but the Palme d'Or, first created by Lucienne Lazon, is redesigned every year by new artists.

"The idea of the Palme is a reference to palm trees on the Cannes Riviera," said Caroline Scheufele, Chopard co-president and artistic director.

"Concentration is key, we can't slip and have to make sure every diamond is inserted at the right place," said one of the jewellers working on the Palme d'Or this year.

