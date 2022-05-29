Live: Fighting intensifies in Sievrodonetsk as Russia makes gains East of Ukraine

WAR IN UKRAINE

This photograph taken on May 28, 2022, shows the damaged building of the Faculty of Economics of Karazin National

Fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk continues with Russian forces conducting assault operations on Saturday, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Sunday. Russia claimed to have overrun a key rail hub while its troops fought Ukrainian defenders in the streets of another city in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defence Ministry said the railroad centre Lyman had been “completely liberated’’ by a joint force of Russian soldiers and Kremlin-backed separatists. Follow the day's developments on FRANCE 24's liveblog. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:26am: Fighting for Sievierodonetsk continues says Ukraine's Armed Forces

Fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk continues with Russian forces conducting assault operations on Saturday, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Sunday. "With the use of artillery, Russian forces carried out assault operations in the area of the city of Sievierodonetsk," the General Staff said in a statement on its Facebook page.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced hopes in a late-night video address that Ukraine's allies would provide needed weapons, adding that he expected "good news" this week.

