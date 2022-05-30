‘We’re trying to go on with our lives’: Lysychansk residents endure Russian bombardment

On the Ground

Lysychansk resident Yelyzabeta relies on humanitarian aid for water to wash with amid Russia's bombardment of the eastern Ukrainian city.

Fighting for control of the Donbas region continues to devastate eastern Ukraine, with Russian forces pressing into Severodonetsk, the largest city still held by Ukrainian forces. The nearby city of Lysychansk is under constant bombardment. FRANCE 24's Jonathan Walsh and Amar Al-Hameedawi filed this report from Lysychansk, where they spoke with some of the few residents who have chosen not to leave.

"Tonight, I'm going to sleep in my basement," says Lysychansk resident Yelyzabeta."I'm scared. My neighbourhood hasn't been bombed too much, but here in the city centre, it's much worse."

"We're trying to go on with our lives despite everything," she says.

Residents of Lysychansk lack drinking water and electricity. Yelyzabeta depends on humanitarian aid for water to wash with.

"Thank God we have this at least," she says, standing by a water-filling station as a shell explodes in the distance.

Mykhalio, who is caring for his sick mother, says "there's shooting in all directions, above our heads".

"It's horrible what we're going through."

