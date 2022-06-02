Live: Queen to salute Jubilee from palace balcony as historic festivities kick off

PLATINUM JUBILEE

People take a photographs on The Mall looking towards Buckingham Palace as the Union flags flutter in the breeze in preparation for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in London, on May 26, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II will make two appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday, kicking off four days of public celebrations by millions in Britain and around the world to mark her historic Platinum Jubilee. Watch FRANCE 24's live coverage.

Honouring the 70-year reign of this beacon of constancy at the head of the British state, this four-day extravaganza gets going on Thursday with Trooping the Color, an annual military review that has marked the sovereign’s official birthday since 1760. Despite mobility issues over the past year, Her Majesty is expected to join the working members of her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the event, when 70 aircraft are set to roar overhead.

