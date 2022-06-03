Foreign fighters explain motivations for joining Ukraine's war effort

At a secret location, France 24 met a group of foreign fighters who have just joined a unit of the Ukrainian National Guard in the east of the country.

At a secret location, FRANCE 24 met a group of foreign fighters who have just joined a unit of the Ukrainian National Guard in the east of the country.

Advertising Read more

The foreign fighters said they felt the need to do what they could to help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion.

"The President of Ukraine [Volodymyr] Zelensky gave the approval and asked anyone foreign, able, willing to come over to help fight for Ukraine," said Maple, a Canadian.

"I kept seeing the news and just felt I had a skill set that I could at least come over here and help in some way," said Jeff, a former US soldier.

"They are a fairly autonomous group," said Yegir, commander of a Ukrainian special force unit. "They can go to the frontline if need be. They carry the dead and wounded to the rear.”

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe