Queen's Platinum Jubilee quiz: Test your royal knowledge

PLATINUM JUBILEE

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, celebrates 70 years on the throne on June 2. To mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, FRANCE 24's British Politics expert Philip Turle reviews some of the lesser-known facts about her.

Despite her remarkable legacy and worldwide fame, Her Majesty is a rather private person who is hard to access and actually get to know. With limited visibility into the Queen's personal life, disentangling the truths from the false speculations about her can be difficult.

For example, is it true that the Queen owns all dolphins in the UK? Is she allowed to drive even though she doesn't have a license? Does Her Majesty have the power to fire the prime minister? Philip Turle debunks some of the many myths surrounding the British Queen in the video below.

