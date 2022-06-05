Kyiv regains ground in Kherson after strengthening positions around the city

ON THE GROUND

While Russian forces are fighting a merciless battle to take the Donbas, Kiev is strengthening its positions in other parts of the country. This is illustrated in the north of Kherson, the city taken by Moscow at the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine. Our reporters Jonathan Walsh and Amar Al-Hameedawi went to the front line in this region.

The Ukrainian army has regained some ground, but it is still lacking in modern weaponry. "Most of the time, we are just defending our positions, but in some places, we counterattack. This morning, our air force bombed enemy positions," said Vtchytel, a Ukrainian artilleryman.

The Ukrainian army has retaken some key positions in the area but a major counterattack is not yet on the agenda. For now, the objective is to prevent a new delivery of Russian arms. But this regular army unit has little weaponry built for the purpose as evidenced by artillery dating to the Soviet era.

"We need M-777 guns, which can fire up to 30 kilometers away, and this anti-tank weapon, we can use it only once, but the Javelin can be continuously reloaded with new missiles," added Vtchytel.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

