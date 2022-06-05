Live: 'Street fighting' intensifies in Sievierodonetsk as explosions rock Kyiv

WAR IN UKRAINE

Smoke rises in the city of Sievierodonetsk during heavy fightings between Ukrainian and Russian troops at eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on May 30, 2022.

The battle for Ukraine's eastern city of Sievierodonetsk is being waged street by street, said President Volodymyr Zelensky. Meanwhile explosions rocked the capital Kyiv early Sunday after a Russian missile strike targeted the city. No casualties were reported from the missile attack, however this marks the first Russian strike on the city in more than a week. Follow our liveblog to see the day's events unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

9:17am: Russians have lost ground in Sievierodonetsk: regional governor

Russian forces have lost ground in Sievierodonetsk , a key city in eastern Ukraine that has been the scene of ferocious fighting as Moscow seeks to gain control of Donbas, a regional governor said Sunday.

"The Russians were in control of about 70 percent of the city, but have been forced back over the past two days," Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday wrote on Telegram. "The city is divided in two. They are afraid to move freely around the city."

9:09am: Ukraine power operator says Russian missile flew 'critically low' over nuclear plant

Ukraine's state-run nuclear power operator Energoatom said a Russian cruise missile few "critically low" on Sunday morning over a major nuclear power plant.

"It's probable that was the missile that was fired in the direction of Kyiv," the operator of the Pivdennoukrainska plant, also called the South Ukraine Nuclear Plant, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

8:35am: Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk split in half between says regional governor

Control of Ukraine's city of Sievierodonetsk is split in half between Ukrainian and Russian forces, Serhiy Gaidai, governor or the Luhansk region where the eastern city is located, said on Sunday. "It had been a difficult situation, the Russians controlled 70% of the city, but over the past two days they have been pushed back," Gaidai said on Ukrainian television. "The city is now, more or less, divided in half."

7:32am: Ukraine counterattacks contested city of Sievierodonetsk says Britain

Ukrainian forces have counterattacked in the contested city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, Britain's defence ministry said on Sunday. This move will likely blunt the operational momentum Russian forces previously gained through concentrating combat units and firepower, the ministry said in a tweet.

"The use of proxy infantry forces for urban clearance operations is a Russian tactic previously observed in Syria, where Russia employed V Corps of the Syrian Army to assault urban areas," it said, adding that the approach likely indicates a desire to limit casualties suffered by regular Russian forces.

(1/4) Over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have counterattacked in the contested city of Sieverodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, likely blunting the operational momentum Russian forces previously gained through concentrating combat units and firepower. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 5, 2022

7:07am: Russian forces control eastern part of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

Russian forces continue to storm Sievierodonetsk, controlling eastern part of the city, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region where Sievierodonetsk is located, said on Sunday. Gaidai said that there parts of the Azot chemical plant were damaged in Saturday's attacks.

5:29am: Powerful explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv

Powerful explosions were heard early on Sunday in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, a Reuters witness said. Smoke was seen in the city following the explosions. Earlier, air raid sirens were going off across much of Ukraine, including in the Kyiv region.

(FRANCE24 with REUTERS, AP and AFP)

