ECB to introduce a series of rate hikes in coming months, says Lagarde

Christine Lagarde (R), president of the European Central Bank (ECB), flanked by Klaas Knot, president of The Netherlands Bank (DNB), speaks during a press conference at the Governing Council meeting in Amsterdam on June 9, 2022.

The European Central Bank is planning a series of rate hikes over the next months to battle sky-high inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said Thursday, warning that the first increase in July will not immediately dampen soaring consumer prices.

"Do we expect that July interest rate hikes will have an immediate effect on inflation? The answer to that is no," she told journalists.

Rather, the bank was planning "a series of moves over the course of the next months," she said, in reference to planned rate rises.

