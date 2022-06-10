Live: Ukrainian forces ‘holding on’ in key Donbas battles, Zelensky says

War in Ukraine

Ukrainian service members are seen at a position on the front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of New York, Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 9, 2022.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were “holding on” in the flashpoint eastern city Severodonetsk where intense street battles with Russian troops could determine the fate of the Donbas region. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

7:41am: Russian gas embargo would destroy European economy, Orban says

A European Union embargo on Russian gas imports would destroy the European economy, already grappling with surging inflation due to higher energy prices, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Orban also told public radio that without price caps in place on fuels, some basic foods and retail energy, Hungarian inflation, which accelerated to 10.7% in May, would be running at 15% to 16%.

7:28am: UK says Mariupol at risk of Cholera outbreak

Ukraine's southern city of Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak as medical services are likely already near collapse, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. There is likely also a critical shortage of medicines in Kherson, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update.

(1/5) Fighting continues around Sieverodonetsk. Russia is again in control of most of the city, but its forces have made little progress in attempts to encircle the wider area from the north and south. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 10, 2022

Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories, it added. Last month, WHO's Ukraine Incident Manager, Dorit Nitzan, said Mariupol, which is now controlled by Russian forces after weeks of siege and heavy bombardment, was among occupied areas where there was a risk of cholera.

6:21am: Ukrainian forces ‘holding on’ in key Donbas battles, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were “holding on” in the flashpoint eastern city Severodonetsk where intense street battles with Russian troops could determine the fate of the Donbas region.

Moscow has concentrated its firepower on the industrial city, which it now mostly controls, with the area’s governor saying on Friday that Russian forces had destroyed a major sports arena.

Pro-Russian rebels sentenced one Moroccan and two British fighters to death on Thursday after they were captured while fighting for Ukraine and accused of acting as mercenaries for Kyiv.

Zelensky said in his evening address on Thursday night that several “cities in Donbas, which the occupiers now consider key targets, are holding on”.

He added that Ukrainian forces have made positive strides in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, and are in the process of “liberating our land”.

With the fiercest fighting now concentrated in Severodonetsk, governor Sergiy Gaiday – who earlier called for Western artillery to quickly help secure a Ukrainian victory – said “one of the symbols of Severodonetsk was destroyed. The Ice Palace burned down”.

Western countries have provided weapons and aid for Ukraine since the February 24 invasion, while several people from abroad have joined the fight against Russian forces.

Up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers were being killed every day in frontline fighting and as many as 500 wounded, Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

(FRANCE24 with REUTERS, AP and AFP)

