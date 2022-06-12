Live: Polls open in French parliamentary elections' first round

FRENCH LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS

The French National Assembly building is seen in this photo taken on June 11, 2020.

France goes to the polls on Sunday in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections on June 12 and 19. Freshly reelected President Emmanuel Macron looks to win an all-important majority but is confronted with the possibility of a strong showing from an unusually united left.

The first round of the parliamentary elections for 577 seats in the lower-house National Assembly is underway.

The alliance of the left-wing parties – comprising the La France Insoumise ("France Unbowed"), Socialist, Green and Communist parties – is expected to mount a serious challenge to President Emmanuel Macron's Ensemble ("Together") alliance.

Elections for the 577 seats in the lower house National Assembly are a two-round process. The shape of the new parliament will become clear only after the second round, a week later, on June 19.

While the election will determine the shape of country’s politics for the next five years, there is a concern among political parties about the potential for high voter abstention.

Polls open in mainland France at 8:00 am (0600 GMT), after voters in overseas territories cast ballots earlier in the weekend.

Follow France 24's blog for live updates:

