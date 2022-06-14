Live: No way out for Ukrainians in Severodonetsk as Russian forces destroy last bridge

WAR IN UKRAINE

Russian forces cut off all routes for evacuating citizens from the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk by destroying the last bridge linking it to a Ukrainian held city on the other side of the river, a Ukrainian official said. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for the latest updates. All times Paris time (GMT+2).

11:10pm: Russian forces cut off last bridge to Severodonetsk

Russian forces eliminated the last routes for evacuating citizens from the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, a Ukrainian official said, as the Kremlin pushed for victory in the Donbas region.

The last bridge to the city was destroyed, trapping any remaining civilians and making it impossible to deliver humanitarian supplies, said regional governor Sergei Gaidai, adding that some 70% of the city was under Russian control.

