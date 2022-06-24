Live: EU leaders discuss Ukraine candidacy, energy squeeze at Brussels meeting

EU summit

European Union leaders gathered in Brussels on Friday to discuss how the bloc could cope without Russian gas, a day after setting Ukraine on the road to EU membership. Watch French President Emmanuel Macron's press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

A day after celebrations over Ukraine's candidacy, Friday's discussions in Brussels were set to be a sobering reflection on the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Following unprecedented Western sanctions imposed over the invasion, a dozen European countries have so far been hit by cuts in gas flows from Russia, triggering a frantic search for alternative supplies across the bloc.

