EU summit

Live: EU leaders discuss Ukraine candidacy, energy squeeze at Brussels meeting

Issued on:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron pictured in Brussels on June 23, 2022.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron pictured in Brussels on June 23, 2022. © Yves Herman, Reuters
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

European Union leaders gathered in Brussels on Friday to discuss how the bloc could cope without Russian gas, a day after setting Ukraine on the road to EU membership. Watch French President Emmanuel Macron's press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Advertising

A day after celebrations over Ukraine's candidacy, Friday's discussions in Brussels were set to be a sobering reflection on the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Following unprecedented Western sanctions imposed over the invasion, a dozen European countries have so far been hit by cuts in gas flows from Russia, triggering a frantic search for alternative supplies across the bloc.

Click on the player above to watch the press conference live.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN