France's Macron asks Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to propose new government

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference during an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium on June 24, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to propose a new "government of action" that will be named in early July, according to an interview with AFP.

Advertising Read more

Macron also confirmed his confidence in Borne for the long term, AFP said in a Twitter post.

The president rejected Borne’s offer to resign Tuesday, in the wake of a stinging election defeat last week in which he lost his absolute majority in parliament.

Under pressure to build compromises, Macron has sought to reach out to political opponents, asking them to come up with ideas for the fragmented parliament to legislate.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe