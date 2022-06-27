G7 vows to support Ukraine ‘as long as it takes’

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses G7 leaders via video link on June 27, 2022, at Elmau Castle in Germany.

Western nations on Monday pledged unwavering support for Ukraine in the war with Russia, including more sanctions on Moscow and air-defence systems, as Ukrainian officials said two Russian missiles struck a shopping centre, killing at least 11 people.

Leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies, meeting in Germany, said they would keep sanctions on Russia for as long as necessary and intensify international pressure on President Vladimir Putin's government and its ally Belarus.

"Imagine if we allowed Putin to get away with the violent acquisition of huge chunks of another country, sovereign, independent territory," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC.

"The lessons for that would be absolutely chilling. The point I would make to people is I think that sometimes the price of freedom is worth paying."

The United States said it was finalising a weapons package for Ukraine that would include long-range air-defence systems - arms that Zelenskiy specifically requested when he addressed the leaders by video link on Monday.

Ukraine meanwhile endured another difficult day on the battlefront following the loss of the now-ruined city of Sievierodonetsk after weeks of bombardment and street fighting.

Russian artillery was pounding Lysychansk, its twin just across the Siverskyi Donets River, which eastern Luhansk province governor Serhiy Gaidai said was suffering "catastrophic" damage. He urged civilians to evacuate urgently.

Lysychansk is the last big city still held by Ukraine in Luhansk, half of the industrial Donbas region, a main target for the Kremlin after Russian troops failed to take the capital Kyiv early in the war, now in its fifth month.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said the Russians were trying to cut off Lysychansk from the south. Russian war planes had also struck near the city, the general staff said in its daily update.

Russian Sunday reports that troops had already entered Lysychansk could not be confirmed by Reuters.

Two Russian missiles struck the shopping centre in the central city of Kremenchuk, southeast of Kyiv, killing at least 11 people and wounding 40, senior Ukrainian officials said.

"It's useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

Russia did not immediately comment on the Ukrainian accusations.

A Reuters reporter in Kremenchuk saw the charred husk of the shopping centre with a caved-in roof. Firefighters and soldiers were pulling out mangled metal and other debris as they searched for survivors.

Dmytro Lunin, the regional governor, said it was unlikely many survivors would be found in the rubble, because "it was a big fire and there was a lot of smoke".

He said there was no military target nearby that Russia could have been aiming at, adding: "It's an act of terrorism against civilians."

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the attack was "deplorable". U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called it the "latest in a string of atrocities".

'We sent him messages'

As night began to fall, rescuers brought lights and generators to continue the search. Family members, some close to tears and with hands over their mouths, lined up at a hotel across the street where rescue workers had set up a base.

Kiril Zhebolovsky, 24, was looking for his friend, Ruslan, 22, who worked at the Comfy electronics store and had not been heard from since the blast. "We sent him messages, called, but nothing," he said. He left his name and phone number with the rescue workers in case his friend is found.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" to rid the country of far-right nationalists and ensure Russian security. It denies targeting civilians in a conflict that has killed thousands, sent millions fleeing and laid waste to cities.

Russian forces also control territory in the south, including the port city of Mariupol, which fell after a long and devastating siege.

A senior U.S. defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Russia had carried out about 60 strikes against Ukraine over the weekend.

The official said a weekend strike in Kyiv that hit apartments was close to a factory that made munitions for Ukrainian forces.

In his address to the G7 leaders, Zelenskiy asked again for more arms, U.S. and European officials said. He requested help to export grain from Ukraine and for more sanctions on Russia.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington was in the process of finalising a package that included long-range air-defence systems.

The G7 nations promised to squeeze Russia's finances further - including a deal to cap the price of Russian oil that a U.S. official said was "close" - and promised up to $29.5 billion more for Ukraine.

"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," a G7 statement said.

The White House said Russia had defaulted on its external debt for the first time in more than a century as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system.

Russia rejected the claims, telling investors to go to Western financial agents for the cash which was sent but bondholders did not receive.

The war has created difficulties for countries way beyond Europe's borders, with disruptions to food and energy exports hitting the global economy.

