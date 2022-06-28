Live: Zelensky calls deadly missile strike on Kremenchuk mall a ‘brazen terrorist act’

WAR IN UKRAINE

© Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Handout via Reuters

Rescuers work at the site of a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on June 27, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced a missile strike on a crowded mall in the city of Kremenchuk on Monday as a ‘brazen terrorist act’ as the death toll rose to at least 13. G7 leaders promised to support Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’ while the US said it was close to finalising a weapons package for Kyiv. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time, GMT+2.

02:07am: Russian opposition politician detained - sources

Prominent Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin was detained in Moscow on Monday, a lawyer for opposition figures and a Russian journalist said on their social media accounts.

Irina Babloyan, a journalist and a host at the now defunct Ekho Moskvy radio station, said Yashin was detained while the two were walking together.

"I was walking with my friend, Ilya Yashin, in the park ... The police came and took Ilya away," Babloyan said on the Telegram messaging app.

Lawyer Vadim Prokhorov, who has represented many Russian opposition figures, also said Yashin was in police custody for the alleged administrative violation of disobeying a police officer

01:40am: Putin promises Bolsonaro to maintain supply of fertilizers

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday promised his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro that Russia "is committed" to maintaining its delivery of much-needed fertilizers to the South American agricultural giant.

Speaking in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said the two leaders had discussed by telephone "food security" and "energy insecurity," without giving more details.

In its own statement on the conversation, the Kremlin said Putin "stressed that Russia is committed to carry out its obligations to guarantee the uninterrupted delivery of Russian fertilizers to Brazilian farmers."

The statement added that Putin asked for "the restoration of the architecture of free commerce of food products and fertilizers that have collapsed due to Western sanctions" against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

01:14am: Russian strike death toll rises to 16

The Russian missile strike on a crowded mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk killed at least 16 people, the head of emergency services said early Tuesday, sparking international outrage.

"As of now, we know of 16 dead and 59 wounded, 25 of them hospitalised. The information is being updated," Kruk said on Telegram.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

