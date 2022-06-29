Live: Ukraine war at centre of 'pivotal' NATO summit in Madrid

LIVE UPDATES

King Felipe VI of Spain delivers his speech to NATO leaders during a Royal Gala dinner during a NATO summit at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain June 28, 2022.

The Ukraine war will be the focus of a NATO summit in Madrid its secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, deemed "pivotal" for the alliance's future on Wednesday. Finland and Sweden will be formally invited to join the alliance after Turkey dropped its opposition on Tuesday. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time, GMT+2.

7:40am: At least three killed in Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv

At least three people were killed and five wounded by a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv on Wednesday, said local authorities who have launched a rescue effort for survivors.

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said eight missiles had hit the city and urged residents to evacuate. He said the building appeared to have been hit by a Russian X-55 cruise missile.

7:15am: Madrid summit pivotal for alliance's future, says NATO chief

More than 40 leaders will gather for what NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called a "pivotal summit" for the alliance's future.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to participate and will speak twice via videolink, as Kyiv pushes for accelerated weapons deliveries from its allies.

NATO countries, which have already committed billions of dollars in military assistance to Kyiv, will agree on a "comprehensive assistance package to Ukraine, to help them uphold the right for self-defence", said Stoltenberg.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

