Live: Russian missile strike on apartment building in Odesa kills 10

LIVE UPDATES

File photo. April 23. Firefighters walk past an apartment building damaged by Russian shelling in Odesa, Ukraine.

A Russian missile struck a multi-story apartment building in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa early on Friday, killing at least 10 people, a local official said."The number of dead as a result of a strike on a multi-story apartment building has now risen to 10," Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa regional administration said on his Telegram channel.Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time, GMT+2.

Advertising Read more

04:57am: Zelensky: Ukraine started exporting electricity to EU

Ukraine has started exporting electricity to the European Union, via Romania, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as Russia reduces gas supplies to the bloc which is supporting Kyiv in resisting Moscow's invasion.

Several European countries, including Italy and Germany, are highly reliant upon Russian gas for their energy needs but have been forced to look for alternatives as Moscow slashes deliveries.

Speaking Thursday, Zelensky said Ukraine had "launched a significant export of electricity to the territory of the EU, via Romania. "This is only the first stage. We are preparing to increase supply."

01:59am: Russian missile strike kills 10 in Odesa

Bratchuk also told Ukrainian state television that seven people have been wounded, including three children.

A rescue operation was under way, he said, as some people remained buried under the rubble after a section of the building collapsed.

Another missile hit a resort facility, Bratchuk said, wounding several people.

Earlier reports said six people had died in the night-time incident, including three children. Reuters could not independently confirm details of the incident.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe