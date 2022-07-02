Germany proposes new path to residency, work for migrants in limbo

ON THE GROUND

Some 200,000 migrants in Germany have been living in legal limbo, unable to work, with a visa status known as “tolerated”. These migrants’ asylum claims have been rejected, but they cannot be deported, often because crisis situations in their home countries won’t allow it. The government now wants to address their plight by granting some of them legal residency status.

FRANCE 24’s Nick Spicer and Anne Mailliet spoke with Afghan migrants in Berlin as well as observers on both sides of the debate over the German government’s plans.

