Live: Switzerland hosts meeting to hash out 'Marshall Plan' for Ukraine

An international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine is being held in Lugano on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 July 2022.

Leaders from dozens of countries, international organisations and the private sector gathered in Switzerland on Monday to hash out a "Marshall Plan" to rebuild war-ravaged Ukraine. This comes a day after Russia’s defence ministry announced that Moscow’s forces had "liberated" the eastern Luhansk province and taken “full control” of the city of Lysychansk. Read our live blog below to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time, GMT+2

Advertising Read more

6:40am: Switzerland hosts 2022 Ukraine recovery conference

Leaders from dozens of countries, international organisations and the private sector gathered in Switzerland on Monday to hash out a "Marshall Plan" to rebuild war-ravaged Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will take part virtually, warned on Sunday that there was a lot of work to be done even in the areas that have been liberated.

The two-day conference, which will have a high security presence and be held in the picturesque southern Swiss city of Lugano, had been planned well before Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24.

It had originally been slated to discuss reforms in Ukraine, but once the Russian bombs began to fall it was repurposed to focus on reconstruction.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe