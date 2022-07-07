Live: PM Boris Johnson on his way out, British media reports

UK LEADERSHIP CRISIS

Boris Johnson is expected to resign his position as Conservative party leader today but stay on as Prime Minister until the fall, British media sources report. He is slated to make a statement in the early afternoon on Thursday. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time, GMT+2.

10:51am: Positive reactions from across the political spectrum to news of Johnson's agreement to resign

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called it "good news" that Johnson was going to quit but said what was needed was "a proper change of government".

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has also weighed in, questioning his continued presence as Prime Minister for the next three months.

1. There will be a widespread sense of relief that the chaos of the last few days (indeed months) will come to an end, though notion of Boris Johnson staying on as PM until autumn seems far from ideal, and surely not sustainable? https://t.co/SQXuCC1HYH — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 7, 2022

10:30am: Johnson will resign as Conservative leader, BBC reports

Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative party leader on Thursday, the BBC has reported, paving the way for a successor to replace him as British prime minister, after dozens of his ministers quit the government.

"Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today -- he will continue as prime minister until the autumn," BBC political editor Chris Mason reported, adding that a Tory leadership race will take place this summer and the victor replace Johnson by October.

A spokesman for 10 Downing Street said that Johnson will make a "statement to the country today".

10:13am: An unprecented situation as over 50 ministers desert government

Dozens of officials have quit and previously loyal allies are urging British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign. 'Are we beginning to be in a constitutional crisis? This is just one of the many serious questions that are being posed this morning', says FRANCE 24's correspondent in London, Bénédicte Paviot.

'Over 50 resignations: will those posts be filled and can they be filled?' 02:20

10:00am: New UK finance minister Zahawi tells PM Johnson to 'go now'

New UK finance minister Nadhim Zahawi, only appointed two days ago following the resignation of predecessor Rishi Sunak, on Thursday urged prime Minister Boris Johnson to "do the right thing and go now."

"Prime Minister, you know in your heart what the right thing to do is, and go now," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

UK education minister quits after two days in office Prime Minister: this is not sustainable and it will only get worse: for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country. You must do the right thing and go now. pic.twitter.com/F2iKT1PhvC — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) July 7, 2022 UK education minister quits after two days in office

9:52am: UK education minister quits after two days in office

British education minister Michelle Donelan resigned from government on Thursday less than 48 hours after she was appointed, saying it was the only way to force the hand of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit.

"I see no way that you can continue in post, but without a formal mechanism to remove you it seems that the only way that this is... possible is for those of us who remain in Cabinet to force your hand," Donelan wrote in a resignation letter, saying she had "pleaded" with Johnson on Wednesday to resign.

"You have put us in an impossible situation... as someone who values integrity above all else, I have no choice."

9:02am: British junior culture minister resigns, calls for Johnson to go

British junior culture minister Chris Philp quit on Thursday, the latest minister to call for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over a series of scandals that have dogged his administration.

Chris Philip's Resignation Letter I’m deeply saddened it has come to this, but the PM should step down given public and Parliamentary confidence has clearly gone, and given the importance of integrity in public life. I’m therefore stepping down as Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy now pic.twitter.com/iXyd7inBQP — Chris Philp (@CPhilpOfficial) July 7, 2022 Chris Philip's resignation letter

8:52am: British pensions minister Opperman quits

Guy Opperman, a British junior minister who oversees pensions, resigned on Thursday, saying the unwillingness of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit had left him no choice.

8:17am: British security minister Hinds quits

British security minister Damian Hinds quit on Thursday, saying the country needed Prime Minister Boris Johnson to go in order to restore trust in our democracy.

"More important than any government or leader are the standards we uphold in public life and faith in our democracy and public administration," Hinds said in his resignation letter to Johnson.

"Because of the serious erosion in these, I have come to the conclusion that the right thing for our country and for our party is for you to stand down as party leader and prime minister."

7:55am: Britain's Northern Ireland minister resigns

Britain's minister for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, quit on Thursday, saying he no longer believed the values of honesty, integrity and mutual respect were being upheld by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

Lewis joined around 40 politicians who have quit government positions in the last two days in an effort to force Johnson out of power. Helen Whately, a junior treasury minister, also quit on Thursday.

6:29am: UK PM clinging to power as resignations pile up

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was clinging to power Thursday, having defiantly responded to calls from his loyalists to step down by sacking a minister and former top ally.

More than 40 ministers and aides, including three cabinet members, have quit the government since late Tuesday, with resignations continuing to trickle in overnight.

The Conservative leader was confronted at various points on Wednesday by members of his cabinet telling him it was time to go, local media said.

His reaction was to fire Communities Secretary Michael Gove, reportedly the first to tell him that he must resign for the good of the Tory party and country, with a source close to Johnson telling the BBC that Gove was "a snake".

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)

